A NETWORKING APP FOR PEOPLE IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

OPEN MIC LTD is releasing a networking app for the music industry, in the next few months. A LinkedIn, but for music!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPEN MIC LTD is attempting to revolutionise the way individuals network within the music industry. In the next few months they will be releasing an app that operates similar to LinkedIn, but with exclusive features. Each user will be able to create their own profiles, post videos, audios, pictures etc. However, which users will have access to use all features is something you will have to find out once you download the app. Furthermore, OPEN MIC will include a ranking system within the app, that will assist in distinguishing between credible and established users within the industry vs bots and novices + it is always cool for a user to have something they can work towards.

Additionally, OPEN MIC are creating a platform that has never existed within the industry. They will change the way new artists, producers, managers & more become discovered within the industry. Instead of the old fashioned way of finding artists on Soundcloud, Youtube and Instagram, OPEN MIC is creating an app that is specifically tailored to the needs of upcoming individuals within the industry. I truly believe the music industry is in desperate need of a change in the way people network and this app is the perfect match to meet that need.

What is particularly impressive about this app is that they do not discriminate on any genre of music. I am aware that the app will be inclusive of all genres, starting from rap to gospel to rock to pop. You name it, they want to attract all types of upcoming individuals within the industry. Moreover, this app will finally create a fair playing ground for people just starting out in the industry and upcoming individuals.

The app has already attracted a lot of attention from countries heavily involved in the music industry such as, the US, Canada and of course the UK. To my knowledge, the plan for the founders now is to get the app out to as many upcoming artists, producers, managers, DJs, record labels and events companies in the UK. The founders have already appeared on Reprezent Radio Station to discuss their future goals and plans for the app, which is a brilliant achievement at such an early stage in the business.

So what can you do to prepare yourself for the app?

Well, you can sign up to their mailing list to gain early access to the app. It's always good to be ahead of the pack and it feels better to have exclusive access before anyone else.

How do you do this?

Go on to their website in the link below and a pop-up screen should be the first thing that you come across. Just plug your details in their and you will also receive exclusive information from the founders themselves that is only available to people signed up to their mailing list.

This app is a huge opportunity for individuals trying to make a career in the music industry. You will now have a platform that can assist you in achieving your wildest dreams by connecting you with the right people within the industry.

So don't waste anymore time reading this and give them a follow to keep up to date with their progress.

OPEN MIC IS COMING TO AN APP STORE NEAR TO YOU!