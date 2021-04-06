Woodland Park School District Announces COVID-19 Mask Policy Continuation

All individuals, including all students, employees, parents, visitors and vendors, must wear a face covering. (Perini Photo) Official Logo Woodland Park School District Woodland Park, Colorado home of WPSD Re-2

Masks, along with other mitigation strategies, have proven to be effective in keeping the District’s schools and community safe.

The District continues to work closely with Teller County Public Health and the state mandates as we define protocols for moving safely to a post-pandemic era.” — Tina Cassens, Director of Social & Emotional Learning/Technology