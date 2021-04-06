ID R&D Sees Record Growth As Passive Facial Liveness Displaces Active Liveness in Deployments Worldwide
Company doubles revenue, makes significant product advancements, and secures new patentsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, a provider of AI-based biometrics and liveness products, announced today that first-quarter revenue more than doubled compared to this period last year. Additionally, the number of liveness transactions tripled over the previous quarter as demand for the company’s single image, passive liveness product soars.
ID R&D estimates that upwards of 80% of its clients select IDLive™ Face passive facial liveness to replace an existing active liveness solution and improve the user experience. Having achieved iBeta Levels 1 and 2 Presentation Attack Detection Compliance, ID R&D addresses requirements for both security and usability. IDLive Face is now used by biometric integrators, solution providers, and enterprise customers in 40 countries.
Momentum further grew in the first quarter as the company made significant product advancements. In January, a new version of IDLive Face successfully reduced AI bias in liveness detection across demographic groups. In February, the company launched IDLive Face Mobile SDK — a client-side SDK that is small enough for on-device deployment while delivering a similar level of performance as IDLive Face Server.
On the voice front, ID R&D engineers achieved voice biometric accuracy levels exceeding the security of a four-digit PIN for the scenario of unlocking a device with spoken voice. And most recently the team won first place in the Short-duration Speaker Verification (SdSV) Challenge 2021. These voice accomplishments underscore ID R&D’s position as a technological leader in the global voice biometric market for mobile, IoT, and conversational AI.
Finally, ID R&D was granted three patents in the past three months on inventions in the areas of Text Dependent Speaker Recognition, Multi-modal Biometric Authentication and Liveness Detection, and Behavioral Biometrics.
To learn more about ID R&D, visit idrnd.ai.
About ID R&D
ID R&D is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 40 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY.
