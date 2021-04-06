Short but Great Tales
A series of stories that will captivate any readerCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oftentimes when we think of great stories what immediately comes to mind are books with hundreds of pages, thousands upon thousands of words, and are parts of a long series. However, great tales can still come from short stories. It just takes great skill and a good imagination to be able to convey a fascinating story with a limited amount of words. And author Larry D. Steinman succeeds in this endeavor as his book Collection of Short Stories contains exactly what the title says: short but great stories.
While many authors have this great origin story of starting their writing journey at a young age and being in that journey for many decades after, Steinman’s story is different. He can be considered a “late-bloomer” when it comes to writing, having started at the age of 77, shortly after his wife of 46 years had passed away. Writing took over his life and he found joy in writing stories for readers to enjoy. His love for writing can be seen and read in his work, and a second book is coming out after this very soon.
Steinman’s collection of short stories is the product of his love and enjoyment of writing. There are many kinds of stories within the pages of his book, with different plots and characters, but are mostly of the suspense and mystery genres. The titles of the stories, “Where is the Fortune?” “The Case of the Pearl Handle Dagger,” and “The Cougar,” have an early 1900s vibe to them and are definitely full of plot twists, surprises, and more.
Be warned that picking this book up and reading it may cause you to not put it down until you’re finished. Get yours today!
