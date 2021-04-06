Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Texas Defends NRA’s Right to Reor­ga­nize and Relocate

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a brief in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas in support of the National Rifle Association (NRA) reorganizing in Texas. New York is currently seeking to dissolve the NRA and confiscate its assets despite the NRA’s right to reorganize under the bankruptcy code.  

“The NRA should be allowed to relocate to a state that respects its right to exist and the freedom of its members to defend their Second Amendment rights,” said Attorney General Paxton. “New York’s antagonism toward this 150-year-old civil rights organization must end. Of the NRA’s five million members, 400,000 are Texans—more than any other state—and we welcome its relocation.”  

Read a copy of the brief here.    

