WSDA grant program offers help to qualifying ag businesses

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is offering grants to small agriculture-related businesses in sectors that have suffered economically due to the coronavirus pandemic, but have been left out of earlier relief programs. The WSDA Relief and Recovery grants, funded through a partnership with the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce), are intended to assist small businesses in four agriculture sectors, which include:

Shellfish growers

Farmers market organizations

Agritourism farms

Small breweries, cideries, wineries, and distilleries that depend on tap and tasting room sales