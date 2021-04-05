Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR MEDIA ADVISORY – MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Posted on Apr 5, 2021 in Latest News, Press Releases

MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT:                    MEDIA AVAILABILITY                                   

WHEN:                   Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.         

WHO:                       Governor David Ige / Doug Murdock, chief information officer, Enterprise Technology Services

WHERE:                Hawai‘i State Capitol, Office of the Governor, 5th floor, Governor’s Ceremonial Room

DETAILS:              Media questions are taken through ZOOM, on audio only. Please RSVP to [email protected] and include your name and news organization. A Zoom link, password and instructions will be sent to the email address from which you sent your RSVP at least 30 minutes prior to the news conference.

The RSVP closes today at 1:30 p.m. There will be an audio test for participating reporters starting at about 2:00 p.m.

Pool cameras are allowed at the State Capitol, though the parking garage remains closed except to authorized vehicles. Please send full names of pool camera/live unit operators to [email protected] and [email protected] by 1:30 p.m. Entry to the Capitol requires identification, masks, and a pre-entry thermal screening. Physical distancing is also required. One television pool photographer is permitted in the governor’s ceremonial room for the media briefing. All media must sign in upon arrival at the governor’s office (sign-in sheet on round table in reception area).

This media availability will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

 

