New opinions: April 5

Kaspari v. Kaspari 2021 ND 63 Docket No.: 20200258 Filing Date: 4/5/2021 Case Type: DIVORCE/PROPERTY DIV./ALIMONY Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W.
Highlight: Under N.D.C.C. § 14-05-24.1(1), an award of spousal support must be for “a limited period of time.” An award of spousal support “until death or remarriage” does not comply with N.D.C.C. § 14-05-24.1(1) because it is indefinite and lacks a fixed duration.
Highlight: Standing is the concept used to determine whether a party is sufficiently affected to ensure a justiciable controversy exists.
The law of the case doctrine precludes parties from relitigating issues resolved in a prior appeal or issues that would have been resolved had they been properly presented.
Collateral estoppel, or issue preclusion, forecloses relitigation of issues that were decided in a prior action or by necessary implication must have been litigated and decided.
When the district court’s rationale is unclear, remand is appropriate.
Slander of title requires evidence that the defendant acted with malice.
Conversion and unjust enrichment are distinct causes of action.