Governor McKee, RIDOH Announce 7,300 Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments to be Posted Tuesday

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are announcing that approximately 7,300 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org on Tuesday at 9 a.m. These appointments will be for the Dunkin' Donuts Center, Sockanosset Cross Road, and the regional sites in Westerly, Johnston, and East Providence. These appointments will be available to people in all groups currently eligible, including people 50 to 59 years of age, who became eligible to register for vaccination today.

"I am glad to be starting off the new week by expanding vaccine eligibility to Rhode Islanders 50 years and older," said Governor Dan McKee. "We're moving quickly to build out our capacity and make vaccines accessible to all Rhode Island adults when our supply increases. I encourage Rhode Islanders to sign up for an appointment as soon as they are able to – getting shots in arms quickly is the fastest way through this pandemic."

This week will also mark the start of the use of Rhode Island's vaccine pre-registration system. Rhode Islanders can pre-register to get vaccinated at a State-run vaccination site through the Vaccine Interest Notification List. To pre-register, visit portal.ri.gov or call 844-930-1779. When an appointment opens up for someone who has pre-registered and who is age-eligible, a notification will be sent to that person with a one-time use link. People will be contacted either through email, text message, or phone call, depending on their preference. For most people, there will be some flexibility in the time of the appointment, but it will be for a set date at a set location. People will have 24 hours to make an appointment once they receive a one-time use link. Notifications will be sent starting this Wednesday.

In addition to the State-run vaccination sites and the regional sites, people can make appointments to get vaccinated at a pharmacy. Vaccine is available at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Stop & Shop, and a number of independent pharmacies. (While people make appointments at chain pharmacies through those chain pharmacies directly, people can make appointments at independent pharmacies through www.vaccinateRI.org.)

Along with people who are 50 years of age and older, people who are 16 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions are eligible to get vaccinated, as well as people who were previously eligible in Phase 1 (such as healthcare workers and public safety workers).