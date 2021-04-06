Governor Dunleavy Recognizes National Public Health Week

April 5, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed April 5 – April 11, 2021, as “National Public Health Week” in Alaska.

WHEREAS, the week of April 5-11, 2021, is National Public Health Week, and the theme is “Building Bridges to Better Health”; providing a reminder to create opportunities to enhance the foundation of our well-being by educating the public, policy makers, and healthcare professionals about health issues important to Alaskans; and

WHEREAS, public health professionals help communities prevent, prepare for, withstand, and recover from the impact of a full range of health threats, including disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, measles, natural disasters and disasters caused by human activity; and

WHEREAS, public health actions, together with scientific and technological advances, play a major role in reducing and, in some cases, eliminating the spread of infectious disease; and

WHEREAS, our actions, including good nutrition and physical activity, can have an effect on the health and safety of our communities, families, friends, and neighbors; and

WHEREAS, the state health improvement plan, Healthy Alaskans 2030, clarifies that our public health systems, working across many sectors, agencies, and communities, are critical to improving the overall health of Alaskans and reducing health disparities; and

WHEREAS, National Public Health Week helps us develop and maintain healthy communities. Public health happens when there are strong partnerships with public, private, and nonprofit sectors working together to address the unique challenges facing Alaskan communities.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim April 5-11, 2021 as:

National Public Health Week

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to take part in focusing on public health, and highlighting what we can do to improve the health and safety of all Alaskans.

The Governor’s proclamation can be found here. A signed copy can be found here.

