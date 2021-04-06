Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SURGLASSES Scaling Up: A research grant supports AR Surgical Glasses into huge Hospital Groups in Taiwan

SURGLASSES Scaling Up: A research grant supports AR Surgical Glasses into huge Hospital Groups in Taiwan

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co. Ltd (SURGLASSES), a leading medical technology innovation company based in Taiwan. SURGLASSES recently received a 15-month grant from the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taiwan. SURGLASSES is co-operating with one of the biggest hospitals named Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital and focus on both virtual anatomy software development and AR medical solutions.

We appreciative the grant and would like to have a extensive co-operation with the Tzu Chi hospital. The goal is to create the full-body cadaver's experience including real human anatomy, pathology and the key steps of pre- surgical planning. Moreover, SURGLASSES will do the clinical trials of AR smart surgical glasses solutions into the Tzu Chi group hospitals to create a better eco-system in hospitals altogether. SURGLASSES is very happy to announce the incoming valuable works with the leading hospitals. The AR surgical glasses will demonstrate the usage of the AR and 3D Navigation beneficial not only the surgeons but also for the patients.

SURGLASSES Scaling Up: A research grant supports AR Surgical Glasses into huge Hospital Groups in Taiwan

