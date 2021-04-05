Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vermont Wildlife Course for Educators, July 11-16

Vermont’s popular fish and wildlife summer course for teachers and other educators will be held July 11-16, 2021. 

The interactive field course that gets educators out into Vermont’s streams, forests and wetlands with some of the state’s leading natural resource experts takes place at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury. 

Increased personal safety and sanitation measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of all participants and staff.

Now in its 36th year, “Wildlife Management and Outdoor Education Techniques for Educators,” is a one-week, three-credit graduate course taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) staff through Castleton University. 

“Wildlife resources are important to all Vermonters in one way or another,” says Fish and Wildlife’s Education Manager Alison Thomas.  “If educators can get connected with the outdoors and in turn expose their students, then many of these students will be able to make informed decisions about Vermont wildlife and their habitat needs.”

“This course is unique in that it helps non-formal and pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers from any discipline -- math, language arts, physical education, or history -- improve their instructional strategies and make their lesson plans more relevant to their students.”

“This course is hands-on,” added Thomas.  “It continues to evolve and incorporate new environmental education ideas and activities, but we also continue to do traditional programs that have been part of the week for more than three decades.  It is a great mix of new and old with all of it being incredibly helpful and memorable.  We believe during these difficult times, it is important now more than ever that we foster personal relationships with the natural world, habitat and wildlife and encourage an individual’s connection with the outdoors.”

“There may still be a restriction on the number of people, including instructors, who may be gathered in one place at a given time, but we can accommodate that change if needed,” said Thomas. 

Tuition is $650 for the course.  Books, food, and overnight facilities are included.  A limited number of partial scholarships are available. 

A course description, schedule of activities and registration information are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/249.  If you have questions, you can email  Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov

Buck Lake Conservation Camp is located east of Route 14, north of Woodbury Village.

For Immediate Release:  April 2, 2021

Media Contact: Alison Thomas, 802-371-9975                                                                                                            

