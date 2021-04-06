Job Openings in St. Paul

Employment Opportunities

Internship Opportunities

Our internships are an excellent way to gain hands-on experience in the field of government auditing. The internship allows you to try the career on for size and gives us a chance to see your work and get to know you. With the right fit, internships have culminated in job offers for permanent audit positions with our Office.

We typically seek audit interns to join our team each spring and summer. Selected candidates work side-by-side with a team of professional auditors to actively participate in financial and compliance audits of local governments.

In addition to the development of technical skills, the internship experience provides the opportunity to enhance communication skills through professional client interaction, and to refine job management skills in a fast-paced environment. It is “real work” with a public benefit. An audit internship is CPA-qualifying work experience. Compensation for this hands-on learning experience is $16 per hour.

Minimum qualifications for audit interns are undergraduate CPA-track accounting majors, usually at a junior level. Internships are full-time 40 hours/week positions. Occasionally part-time internships are available. Audit teams enjoy flexible work schedules that include four 10-hour days.

To find out if we have audit intern positions open, please e-mail apply@osa.state.mn.us.