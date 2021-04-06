Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,212 in the last 365 days.

Avoiding Pitfall: Fuel Purchases

Government entities should check that internal controls for fuel purchases for publicly-owned vehicles are in place. Some governmental entities use the following controls for each fuel purchase:

  • Identify the person making the fuel purchase, the type and amount of fuel purchased, the vehicle being fueled and its odometer reading at the time of fueling, and the date, time, and location of the purchase.
  • Require original, detailed receipts for all fuel purchases.
  • Review all fuel purchases at least monthly, including a calculation of fuel consumption for each vehicle.

Active monitoring of fuel purchases is important. Calculating the fuel consumption for each vehicle may disclose the need for repair or replacement of a vehicle. A monthly review of fuel purchases may also reveal items that need additional follow-up, such as the purchase of unleaded fuel for a diesel vehicle, the purchase of amounts exceeding a vehicle’s fuel tank capacity, or fuel purchases during non-working hours. The follow-up is important to ensure that public funds were used appropriately.

Date this Avoiding Pitfall was most recently published: 4/2/2021

You just read:

Avoiding Pitfall: Fuel Purchases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.