Red Wing man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Goodhue County Attorney’s Office recently charged Eric Donald Olson, of Red Wing, with three felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and three felony counts of failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaint, Mr. Olson failed to file his state income tax returns and failed to pay income tax for tax years 2017 through 2019. The complaint alleges that Mr. Olson is a professional walleye angler receiving non-employee compensation from several outdoor equipment suppliers as well as marketing and media companies. The complaint states that Mr. Olson earned enough income from these companies during those years to be required to file income tax returns and pay income tax in Minnesota. According to the complaint, it is estimated that Mr. Olson owes over $54,500 in income tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

