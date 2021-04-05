Aerofil Partners with Penmac Staffing to Fill More than 50 Jobs in Sullivan, Missouri; Increases Wages by 15%

In an effort to fill over 50 open jobs, Aerofil Technology, Inc. has increased pay rates by 15% and named Penmac Staffing as its exclusive staffing partner.

SULLIVAN, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerofil Technology, Inc. has increased pay rates and has named Penmac Staffing as its exclusive staffing partner. To attract and retain the most qualified and dedicated workers, Aerofil has increased wages for all employees by 15%. Starting pay rates range from $13-18 per hour, depending on the position, shift, and experience level of the candidate.

To streamline onboarding and concentrate recruitment efforts, Aerofil has selected Penmac Staffing Services, Inc. as its exclusive staffing partner, effective May 9, 2021. All temporary employees must apply through Penmac for Aerofil positions going forward. While Penmac has previously staffed for Aerofil, this announcement marks the beginning of the exclusive partnership. Penmac will now have an on-site office with a dedicated staff at the Aerofil facilities to support and coach employees and ensure there is an ongoing open line of communication.

Penmac Staffing Area Manager Dawn Wiegers said, “Aerofil is a premiere employer and world-class company. We are honored to partner with them and excited to work with job seekers and help them get them on board at Aerofil and advance their manufacturing careers.”

Aerofil Senior Vice President of Operations Joe Saunders said, “We look forward to the partnership with Penmac to meet our staffing needs as our business grows.”

Currently, Penmac is hiring for more than 50 open positions at Aerofil. If you’re interested in a manufacturing opportunity, you can view details and apply online at penmac.com/aerofil. Penmac will also be hosting open interviews at Aerofil at 225 Industrial Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 on the following dates:

• Wednesday, April 7 - 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

• Friday, April 9 - 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

• Tuesday, April 13 - 3:00 pm-6:00 pm

• Wednesday, April 14 - 10:00 am-1:00 pm

• Thursday, April 15 - 3:00 pm-6:00 pm

• Friday, April 16 - 10:00 am-1:00 pm



About Aerofil Technology, Inc.

Founded in 1988, Aerofil Technology, Inc. is America’s resource for aerosol and liquid contract packaging. Aerofil’s state-of-the-art, EPA-registered facility has 14 packaging lines across three dedicated Value Streams that support both high-speed aerosol and liquid filling, as well as three-stage filling capabilities. The Aerofil campus consists of a main 400,000 square foot packaging facility and four additional buildings with 120,000 square feet for warehousing and distribution.

About Penmac Staffing Services, Inc.

Founded in 1988, Penmac Staffing is a premier provider of staffing and human resource services. Penmac is based in Springfield, Missouri, and operates more than thirty branches in eight states. Penmac Staffing is the nation’s largest 100% employee-owned staffing company.