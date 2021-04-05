IMF Staff Team Concludes a Technical Virtual Mission to Mozambique

April 5, 2021

Washington, DC: An IMF mission team held a virtual staff visit with the Mozambican authorities, concluding on March 29, 2021.

Discussions centered on macroeconomic prospects and policies to manage the difficult economic circumstances created by the COVID pandemic, and the authorities’ reform agenda for the next years. Staff and the authorities share a broadly similar assessment of economic prospects for 2021 and the medium-term, with staff acknowledging the authorities’ adroit economic management in the face of a series of shocks in the past years.

The IMF remains closely engaged with the authorities in developing policy reforms in fiscal, monetary and financial, and governance areas, including strong collaboration through technical assistance.

Mozambique: Selected Economic Indicators 2018 2019 2020 2021 (Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated) National income and prices Nominal GDP (MT billion) 896 957 980 1052 Real GDP growth 3.4 2.3 -1.3 1.6 Consumer price index (end of period) 3.5 3.5 3.5 7.8 (Percent of GDP) Government Operations Total revenue 23.8 28.9 24.1 24.2 Total expenditure and net lending 31.3 30.0 30.9 33.3 Overall balance, after grants -8.2 -1.2 -4.1 -6.3 Primary Balance after grants -3.8 2.0 -1.0 -3.2 (Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated) Money and Credit Reserve money 22.5 19.1 9.0 11.1 M3 (Broad Money) 8.2 12.1 23.6 12.1 Credit to the economy -2.5 5.0 14.8 7.0 (Percent of GDP) 24.6 24.1 27.1 27.0 External sector Merchandise exports 10.0 -9.2 -23.9 6.5 Merchandise exports, excluding megaprojects 20.2 12.1 -24.7 -11.3 Merchandise imports 18.1 9.5 -12.9 32.9 Merchandise imports, excluding megaprojects 8.9 9.3 -4.5 3.1 (Millions of U.S. dollars) External Public Debt 13,335 13,485 15,199 14,769 External current account, after grants -4,501 -3,022 -3,813 -10,393 Net international reserves (end of period) 2,885 3,605 4,351 4,005 Gross international reserves (end of period) 3,081 3,884 4,552 4,206 Sources: Mozambican authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.