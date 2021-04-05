IMF Staff Team Concludes a Technical Virtual Mission to Mozambique
April 5, 2021
Washington, DC: An IMF mission team held a virtual staff visit with the Mozambican authorities, concluding on March 29, 2021.
Discussions centered on macroeconomic prospects and policies to manage the difficult economic circumstances created by the COVID pandemic, and the authorities’ reform agenda for the next years. Staff and the authorities share a broadly similar assessment of economic prospects for 2021 and the medium-term, with staff acknowledging the authorities’ adroit economic management in the face of a series of shocks in the past years.
The IMF remains closely engaged with the authorities in developing policy reforms in fiscal, monetary and financial, and governance areas, including strong collaboration through technical assistance.
Mozambique: Selected Economic Indicators
2018
2019
2020
2021
(Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated)
National income and prices
Nominal GDP (MT billion)
896
957
980
1052
Real GDP growth
3.4
2.3
-1.3
1.6
Consumer price index (end of period)
3.5
3.5
3.5
7.8
(Percent of GDP)
Government Operations
Total revenue
23.8
28.9
24.1
24.2
Total expenditure and net lending
31.3
30.0
30.9
33.3
Overall balance, after grants
-8.2
-1.2
-4.1
-6.3
Primary Balance after grants
-3.8
2.0
-1.0
-3.2
(Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated)
Money and Credit
Reserve money
22.5
19.1
9.0
11.1
M3 (Broad Money)
8.2
12.1
23.6
12.1
Credit to the economy
-2.5
5.0
14.8
7.0
(Percent of GDP)
24.6
24.1
27.1
27.0
External sector
Merchandise exports
10.0
-9.2
-23.9
6.5
Merchandise exports, excluding megaprojects
20.2
12.1
-24.7
-11.3
Merchandise imports
18.1
9.5
-12.9
32.9
Merchandise imports, excluding megaprojects
8.9
9.3
-4.5
3.1
(Millions of U.S. dollars)
External Public Debt
13,335
13,485
15,199
14,769
External current account, after grants
-4,501
-3,022
-3,813
-10,393
Net international reserves (end of period)
2,885
3,605
4,351
4,005
Gross international reserves (end of period)
3,081
3,884
4,552
4,206
Sources: Mozambican authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.
