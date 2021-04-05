Reputation Acquires Nuvi, Leader in Social Customer Experience

Powerful Social Listening and Analytics Innovations are a Perfect Match for Robust Reputation Experience Management Platform

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced it has acquired Nuvi, a robust social customer experience (CX) software company based in Lehi, Utah. Nuvi’s award-winning social listening and data visualization capabilities are a strong complement to Reputation’s innovative platform built for the next generation of experience management.



Today, 91% of people believe that companies should fuel innovation by listening to their customers. Yet, only 32% of marketing and customer experience professionals believe they have access to the information they need to understand customers’ needs. This dynamic has created a dramatic gap between customer expectations and a company’s ability to gather feedback data and quickly act on it. With this acquisition, Reputation has created a powerhouse platform that effortlessly combines traditional experience management (surveys) with digital experience (business listings) and experience management (reviews and social media feedback) to give brands a true 360-degree view of sentiment. Customers can now access incredible social listening and data visualization capabilities that will help them manage their interactions at scale, capture feedback data, and transform it into fuel to grow their business.

“Reputation’s acquisition of Nuvi demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation in service of helping companies elevate their customer experience programs by turning feedback into the business insights that fuels progress,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation. “The opportunity to capitalize on real-time consumer feedback flooding in from social media is now, and Reputation’s RXM platform is the only comprehensive software built for next-generation brands.”

Nuvi Joins The Reputation Family

Nuvi, which stands for “New Visualizations”, is a unified social listening and customer experience software company helping companies understand and engage with their customers on social media platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit and more. The largest global enterprises across retail, technology, hospitality and more all rely on Nuvi to manage their social media listening programs.

“Nuvi has been hyper-focused on enabling our customers to succeed across Social Customer Experience channels. We’re incredibly excited to join Reputation and bring our social media expertise to an already robust feedback-to-action platform,” said Michael Mullarkey, Nuvi CEO. “Reputation is gaining an experienced team of engineers and leaders who understand how to help businesses drive impactful customer interactions across all social media channels. I can’t wait to get this next phase of exceptional work started.”

Nuvi employees will join the Reputation team and serve as the company’s foundational research and development office in Utah. The company will continue to expand the Utah office footprint with future positions in disciplines such as marketing, customer service and engineering.

Experience Management Innovations - Feedback Fuels Progress

The addition of Nuvi’s real-time social CX technology demonstrates a continued commitment to building world-class software. With Nuvi’s proprietary AI and natural language processing (NLP) engine, and talented R&D team, Reputation can immediately extend the platform’s leadership position by delivering highly accurate and real-time social data customers need to succeed in today’s competitive market. Customer-focused teams will find it easier to delight their customers and drive business growth through three invaluable capabilities:

Sophisticated Social Listening – brand and competitor mentions can now be hyper-targeted through complex, yet easily controlled, keyword rules and filters

– brand and competitor mentions can now be hyper-targeted through complex, yet easily controlled, keyword rules and filters Richer Data and Interactions – with an outstanding AI and NLP machine - more data types can be ingested from social posts, enabling highly accurate data insights beyond run-of-the-mill liking, commenting, responding, and retweeting

– with an outstanding AI and NLP machine - more data types can be ingested from social posts, enabling highly accurate data insights beyond run-of-the-mill liking, commenting, responding, and retweeting Deeper data understanding – next-level dashboards, segmentation, reports and analytics can include emotion analysis, geographic information, and author data, depending on the source.



