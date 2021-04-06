Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,423 in the last 365 days.

Acclaimed Singer/Actress, Sandy Kaur, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Spiritual Music - 2021”

Acclaimed Singer/Actress Sandy Kaur

“We're honored to include Sandy Kaur, in our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandy Kaur, acclaimed actress and singer, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Spiritual Music - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Sandy Kaur in our BoLAA family."

Sandy Kaur grew up in Canada. From a young age, she developed a passion for singing and music. Her talents extend across a multitude of languages. She can sing in Hindi, Punjabi, English, French, and Gurmukhi.

In 2018, she released her first album, “Spiritual Healing,” with Tim Abbot. As a breast cancer survivor, she focuses on creating music that will help people in their healing and recovery process. Earlier this year, she released her “Divine Bliss” album with GuruGanesha. She is now in the process of recording her new meditation, chants, and yoga music album “Sound Therapy,” which is set to release this fall. For this new project, she has partnered again with GuruGanesha and Thomas Barquee.

Now living in Los Angeles with her husband, Ravi Khanzode, Sandy continues to inspire us with her work.

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

You just read:

Acclaimed Singer/Actress, Sandy Kaur, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Spiritual Music - 2021”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.