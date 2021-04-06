Tessa was as far from paradise but a persuasive Caribbean dive shop owner had the perfect distraction. From Macy Butler, USA Today top 150 most read novelist.

Paradise FOUND

Macy Butler’s Best Submerges Readers in Tropical Romance

ISLAMORADA, FLORIDA – They said it would help to get away from it all, not knowing that “it all” was all that was keeping Tessa together. Two weeks alone with her thoughts—and an unlimited drinks package—might kill her.

Sometimes you need to hit rock bottom before you can find your way to the surface.

A forlorn divorcee in a tropical resort, Tessa was as far from paradise as she could imagine. The persuasive Caribbean dive shop owner had the perfect distraction and it wasn’t his Irish accent. The tropical reef wasn’t the only thing he helped Tessa rediscover.

Sometimes a foul-mouthed tennis addict, but always a compassionate mom to her two teenage sons, Macy’s passion is writing about sassy heroines and hot heroes that sweep them off their feet. When not on the tennis court, in solitude on a paddle board finding her way through mangrove-lined Islamorada, or perched in her writing cave, you may catch a fleeting glimpse of her on the beach, with a sunset cocktail or holding court to talk about her latest plot. Stay tuned: more from Paradise is coming soon!