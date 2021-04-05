Arnold Fleck 1958-2021

Arnold “Arnie” Fleck, age 63, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Bismarck, ND.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Legacy Methodist Church, Bismarck, ND with Pastor Brandon Vetter as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

He was born on March 14, 1958, in Mandan to Cecilia (Berger) and Lucas Fleck. Arnie was born in the middle of his seven siblings. He attended Mandan schools, Christ the King Elementary, Central Elementary, Mandan Jr. High School, and graduated from Mandan High School in 1976. He went on to North Dakota State University to complete his bachelor’s degree in political science and business administration. Arnie then went on to obtain his law degree at the University of North Dakota Law School graduating in 1983.

Since 1983, Arnie worked as an attorney in the Bismarck-Mandan area and was very passionate about his work. In 1999, he started his independent firm, Fleck Law and throughout his career, he earned multiple awards.

Arnie was blessed with three children that he loved spending time with at sporting events, doing outdoor activities, and playing games. When Arnie wasn’t working or spending time with family and friends, he was always up to something to keep him busy. He also enjoyed outdoor activities like camping, kayaking, and running.

Lastly, Arnie devoted his free time to volunteering. He was an active member at his church, Legacy United Methodist, where he would spend time mentoring the youth by taking them on camping trips, playing basketball, and other fun activities. Arnie was also a long-time active member of the Bismarck Lion’s Club.

He was survived by his three children, Kayla (30), Ashley (26), and Justin (Denille) Fleck (24); mother, Cecilia Geiger; his siblings, Robert (Marlene) Fleck, Jerry (Tamera) Fleck, Janice (Jeff) Schick, Phyllis (Paul) Rittenbach, and Brenda (Tom) Schick; step-siblings, Jim (Sue) Geiger, Gerald (Debbie) Geiger, Cindy Geiger, and Allan Geiger; many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lucas Fleck; his brother, Tom Fleck; stepfather, Jerome Geiger; his maternal grandparents, Harry and Rose Berger; paternal grandparents, Anton and Monica Fleck.

Arnie was a truly special person who will be remembered by his family and friends for his unique personality, sense of humor, and ability to keep the conversation going. Though he is no longer physically with us, we know he will be watching over us and is finally home and at peace with his creator.

Funeral home link: https://www.weigelfuneral.com/obituary/ArnoldArnie-Fleck