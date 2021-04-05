Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,174 in the last 365 days.

New opinions: April 5

The Supreme Court has issued 2 new opinions.  The summaries are below.

To see an opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions

Kaspari v. Kaspari 2021 ND 63 Docket No.: 20200258 Filing Date: 4/5/2021 Case Type: DIVORCE/PROPERTY DIV./ALIMONY Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W.

Highlight: Under N.D.C.C. § 14-05-24.1(1), an award of spousal support must be for “a limited period of time.” An award of spousal support “until death or remarriage” does not comply with N.D.C.C. § 14-05-24.1(1) because it is indefinite and lacks a fixed duration.

Highlight: Standing is the concept used to determine whether a party is sufficiently affected to ensure a justiciable controversy exists.

The law of the case doctrine precludes parties from relitigating issues resolved in a prior appeal or issues that would have been resolved had they been properly presented.

Collateral estoppel, or issue preclusion, forecloses relitigation of issues that were decided in a prior action or by necessary implication must have been litigated and decided.

When the district court’s rationale is unclear, remand is appropriate.

Slander of title requires evidence that the defendant acted with malice.

Conversion and unjust enrichment are distinct causes of action.

You just read:

New opinions: April 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.