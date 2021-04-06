ExpensePoint Relaunches Corporate Travel Management Online Booking Tool ExpensePoint Travel
The Tool Integrates Seamlessly with ExpensePoint, Providing Easy Corporate Travel Bookings and Spend ManagementWINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpensePoint, the industry leader in employee expense reporting management software, recently relaunched ExpensePoint Travel. The relaunched online booking tool seamlessly integrates with ExpensePoint, offering businesses an easy way to manage corporate travel, from booking travel right through to expense reporting.
The company initially released this innovative corporate travel management tool in March 2020; however, that unfortunately coincided with the pandemic-related reduction in global travel. Now that some aspects of corporate travel are returning, ExpensePoint is relaunching these travel services to provide clients with a better way to book and manage overall corporate travel.
The ExpensePoint corporate travel management tool includes all of the features that corporations need to track their travel-related expenses, including:
• Price audits to confirm lowest prices
• An unused ticket bank
• Pre-trip approval
• Administrative controls and reporting
• Full expense integration
The following additional features outline additional key functionality of ExpensePoint Travel.
• Online travel booking allows individual travelers within a company to control their travel. This delivers flexibility, improves employee satisfaction, and reduces administrative burden.
• Expense integration automatically joins travel booking data between the ExpensePoint travel and ExpensePoint expense seamlessly. This eliminates the need to export and import data across various programs.
• Pre-trip approval enables companies to hold the rates for hotels, airfare, and cars while the expense passes through their pre-trip approval workflow.
• Traveler map visually shows employers each traveling employee’s location. It can be used for general assessments to give the company an overview of the location of their teams. It will also notify employees about weather advisories and even travel warnings published by the Department of State.
• Trip price audit ensures that companies pay the lowest price for travel. It lets your team book their trip months in advance; by doing so, they are guaranteed to have the cheapest price offering for car rentals, hotels, and airlines from the period between the booking and the trip.
• Unused ticket bank makes it easy for companies to track credits for canceled flights. It prevents issues where a trip is canceled via an airline, and the credit goes onto the traveler’s account instead of the company’s. The feature tracks those credits for unused tickets, and when an employee books travel for work the next time, they will have to use those credits.
• Event registration is designed to help companies when they send employees to a conference. It makes it easy to organize an entire trip for several users, even allowing them to organize the trip for guests who are not part of the company.
With corporate travel back on the agenda for many companies, ExpensePoint Travel could not come at a better time.
About ExpensePoint: Since 2000, ExpensePoint’s has been providing expense report management software. The company has since expanded its software offerings and its reach. Today, GlobalPoint has clients around the world, including in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Australia. The company prides itself on offering the best-in-class programs for automated expense management.
Pavlo Postnov
ExpensePoint
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn