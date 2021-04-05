State Releases March 2021 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for March 2021 decreased 10.6 percent compared to those for March 2020, from $727.6 million last year to $650.2 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 15.3 percent compared to March 2020, from $6.80 billion last year to $7.85 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 16.4 percent for the year, from $5.28 billion last year to $6.15 billion this year.

Increased 16.3 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 3.5 percent for the year from $1.72 billion last year to $1.78 billion this year.

Increased 7.1 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 36.7 percent for the year, from $337.3 million last year to $461.1 million this year.

Decreased 15.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 10.3 percent for the year, from $361.3 million last year to $398.6 million this year.

Increased 1.6 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 5.0 percent for the year, from $897.9 million last year to $943.0 million this year.

Increased 96.1 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

[[ALL_ATTACHMENTS]]