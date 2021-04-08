Whoo Intercom Releases Admin App for Managers, Version 1.11
New Apartment Intercom Admin App Allows Managers to Onboard and Update Resident Information In A Few Seconds.BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoo, the maker of multi tenant intercom systems, today released Whoo Admin Version 1.11, a powerful admin tool that lets property managers add and remove intercom buttons, change tenant labels and onboard new residents to the intercom system, saving time and eliminating the inconvenience associated with updating standard intercom settings.
Designed to be simple and intuitive, Whoo Intercom is an apartment video intercom system that gives residents video access to their front entrance, allowing them to visually verify visitors, manage deliveries, and grant building access from the convenience of their smartphone. “Whoo Admin makes using Whoo Intercom and managing resident information one step easier for property managers because in just a few seconds they can onboard a new resident and send them a link to use their new intercom, and keep on top of changes as tenants come and go” says company CEO Arturo Falck.
New Features
-Improved reliability and stability.
-Added support for dark mode.
-Generate one-time activation codes to pair tenant devices.
Pricing and Availability
Whoo Admin is a free app and is available for download on the Apple App store. Whoo Admin works with Whoo Intercom which is available for $3,200 which includes hardware and installation costs, along with a low cost annual subscription of $30 per occupied apartment unit.
About Whoo Mobile Intercom
Whoo Intercom’s wireless intercom system for buildings can easily replace an apartment buzzer system to address problems associated with antiquated building access and control such as stolen packages and misplaced keys, while adding remote access for guests and the comfort of knowing and seeing who is outside their building.
For properties looking to install Whoo intercom within multiple buildings, Whoo offers a turnkey solution that includes building out a customized network to allow multiple Whoo Intercoms on multiple buildings to utilize the same internet connection, streamlining the installation process and saving buildings time and money. Visit us online at www.whoo.ai
Want to see how Whoo Mobile Intercom can transform your building and boost resident experience? Book a virtual demo with our team.
