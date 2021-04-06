NoviFlow Welcomes Two New Directors to Its Board
Industry veterans join the Board as NoviFlow continues to expand its cybersecurity business.
“They bring decades of expertise in the areas in cybersecurity, in addition to having served in Advisory and Director positions with multiple key players in the industry”.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roch L. Dubé, Chairman of the Board of NoviFlow, announces the addition of two new directors to the board of the company, a leading vendor of high-performance network operating software and programmable network solutions for cybersecurity and SDN.
— Roch L. Dubé, Chairman of the Board of NoviFlow
Says Roch L. Dubé: “We are honored to welcome David Canellos and Tyson Macaulay to our Board of Directors. They bring decades of expertise in the areas in cybersecurity, in addition to having served in Advisory and Director positions with multiple key players in the industry”.
David Canellos is a seasoned cybersecurity leader with over two decades of experience heading early-stage, venture-backed startups, mid-sized and large organizations. David is presently the CEO of Ericom Software, a leading Zero Trust security provider. Prior to that David has also held a variety of executive and board positions at leading cybersecurity businesses.
Regarding his appointment to the NoviFlow Board, David commented: “With differentiated network innovations to accelerate high-performance data traffic transfer while simultaneously scaling cybersecurity services, NoviFlow’s solutions are a must-have. I’m excited to help the company with its strategy of enabling customers to quickly deploy, consume and scale network security services anywhere, anytime."
Tyson Macaulay is a veteran of the cyber security industry with over 25 years of technical and management experience, and he was worked extensively in the areas of network, endpoint and cloud/DC security, serving Enterprise and Service Provider markets. Tyson is currently the Chief Security Officer at Rockport Networks. Tyson is also a cyber security researcher and lecturer with a personal syllabus of four books, dozens of periodical publications and international standards contributions, and two registered patents in cyber security.
Says Tyson Macaulay: “I feel honored to become part of such a strong team and such an innovative cyber security offering. The Noviflow products bring a major improvement in security performance and OPEX to service providers, and the use-cases extend into many exciting and emerging areas of telecom and cloud.”
Says Dominique Jodoin, NoviFlow’s President and CEO: “We are truly grateful to have David and Tyson join our Board of Directors at this juncture. Their extensive knowledge and hands-on experience will be welcome as we continue to expand our business in cybersecurity".
ABOUT NOVIFLOW
NoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based high-performance Cybersecurity and SDN networking solutions to network operators, data center operators, enterprises and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale and Seattle, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.
Marc LeClerc
NoviFlow Inc.
+1 438-807-4363
email us here