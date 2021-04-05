Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
India’s second wave: Day by day Covid instances hit report excessive as new lockdowns imposed

India has plunged into its second wave — and this time, with new variants, fatigue setting in among the population, and several massive religious gatherings taking place, it threatens to be worse than the first one.

The country recorded 103,558 new cases on Monday, according to the Indian Ministry of Health — the highest single-day figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

But cases began rising again in early March. Now, less than two months later, daily cases have jumped more than tenfold.

“There is a shortage of private beds and beds in major government setups,” said Deepak Baid, president of the Association of Medical Consultants in Mumbai. “Because beds aren’t available, actually many patients are still in home quarantine, patients are getting admitted in non-Covid hospitals when they are positive.”

Monday’s figures raise the country’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 12.5 million cases and 165,000 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins…

