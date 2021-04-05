Argentina President Alberto Fernández assessments constructive for Covid-19 after Sputnik vaccine

In a series of tweets posted Friday evening — his birthday — the Argentinian President said a fever and slight headache had prompted him to get tested.
“I’m already isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of my personal doctor,” he said. “I have contacted the people I met in the last 48 hours to assess whether they constitute close contact.”
An antigen test followed by a PCR test confirmed his Covid-19 diagnosis this weekend, according to Fernández’s medical team. The 62-year-old leader’s health remains “stable, asymptomatic, with parameters within normal ranges,” they said.
Argentina became the first Latin American country to distribute the Sputnik V vaccine in late December, with the purchase of up to 25 million doses. Fernández received his first dose of that vaccine on January 21, and his second in February, a press officer at the Presidential Casa Rosada said.
It is possible to get infected and test positive for Covid-19 after being…
