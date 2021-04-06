K9 of Mine Launches Free Dog Training Course to Help Newly Adopted Shelter Dogs
The free online course is designed to help new rescue dog owners learn what to expect and how to help their pet transition from shelter life to their new home.
People don't realize they are bringing a very stressed animal into their home...I believe if owners knew how to help their new rescue dog settle into their home, adoption returns could be prevented”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K9 of Mine today announced Starting Off On The Right Paw: Dog Adoption Quick Start Course, a new digital dog training course. The Dog Adoption Quick Start Course is a FREE online dog training course specifically designed for new or aspiring rescue dog owners. It takes owners through everything they need to know about adopting a rescue dog and what to expect in the first days and weeks together.
— Meg Marrs
“While volunteering at animal shelters, I saw many newly adopted dogs returned due to events that could -- in my opinion -- be easily avoided.” says Meg Marrs, Founder of K9 of Mine. “So often, excited owners don't realize they are bringing a very stressed, overwhelmed animal into their home. They try to organize puppy parties with friends, expect the new dog to make quick friends with existing pets, want to immediately take their dog on hikes and to cafes, and don't give the new dog time to decompress from the hectic shelter environment they've just left. I believe if new owners had better resources on how to help their new rescue dog settle into their home, a lot of adoption returns could be prevented.”
Some core information covered in the course includes:
- How to prepare for a new rescue dog's arrival and how to puppy-proof your home.
- What enrichment activities and bonding games to engage in with your new dog (and what NOT to do)!
- How to establish consistent routines and ground rules that benefit you and your dog.
- How to introduce a new dog to existing resident pets safely.
- What common behavior issues you might face, and how to get professional help if you need it.
The Starting Off On The Right Paw: Dog Adoption Quick Start Course will be available starting April 5, 2021 and it is FREE for all students who want to sign up. For more information on the Dog Adoption Quick Start Course, visit https://k9ofmine.thinkific.com/courses/dog-adoption-quick-start
About K9 of Mine: K9 of Mine is an online dog care resource website providing dog owners with educational guides on how to best care for their four-legged friends. K9 of Mine offers a multitude of free materials as well as several paid digital dog training courses for more in-depth guidance, such as the company's popular 30 Things to Teach Your Dog in 30 Days online course.
Meg Marrs
K9 of Mine
info@k9ofmine.com
