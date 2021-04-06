Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,232 in the last 365 days.

Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties Announce Two New Directors

Thalia Smith - Program Director & Susan LeBlanc - Operations Director

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties is very pleased to announce the addition of two new directors to the Executive Team.

Thalia Smith, previously the Healthy Start Program Manager, is now the Program Director. Susan LeBlanc, previously the Healthy Families Program Manager, is now the Operations Director.

Susan and Thalia will join with Carrie Wilson, Finance Director, to make up the team lead by Executive Director, Gabrielle Bargerstock. The Executive Team and the Board of Directors work together to guide the Coalition toward its mission.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties is a non-profit organization striving to unite people and resources at the local level in order to meet the needs of pregnant women, infants, young children and their families. HSC-FV accomplishes this by using shared resources to manage and coordinate the services of many programs, including: Healthy Start, MomCare and Healthy Families.

HR Department
The Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties
email us here

You just read:

Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties Announce Two New Directors

Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.