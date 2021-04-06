Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties Announce Two New Directors

Thalia Smith - Program Director & Susan LeBlanc - Operations Director

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties is very pleased to announce the addition of two new directors to the Executive Team.

Thalia Smith, previously the Healthy Start Program Manager, is now the Program Director. Susan LeBlanc, previously the Healthy Families Program Manager, is now the Operations Director.

Susan and Thalia will join with Carrie Wilson, Finance Director, to make up the team lead by Executive Director, Gabrielle Bargerstock. The Executive Team and the Board of Directors work together to guide the Coalition toward its mission.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties is a non-profit organization striving to unite people and resources at the local level in order to meet the needs of pregnant women, infants, young children and their families. HSC-FV accomplishes this by using shared resources to manage and coordinate the services of many programs, including: Healthy Start, MomCare and Healthy Families.