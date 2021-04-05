Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maple Leaf Medical Announces 8(a) Business Development Certification

Medical equipment provider plans to expand services and form new partnerships

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple Leaf Medical announced today it has received 8(a) certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The SBA’s 8(a) program, which provides participating small businesses with training, technical assistance and contracting opportunities in the form of set-aside and sole-source awards, will enable Maple Leaf Medical to grow its business and form new strategic partnerships.

“When transitioning from in-patient care to healing at home, it’s vital to have access to the best medical equipment,” said Heather DeBrock, Owner & President of Maple Leaf Medical. “We’re so excited about the opportunity the 8(a) program presents—it will allow us to expand the products and services we offer and better assist our patients.”

As a provider of durable medical equipment, Maple Leaf Medical serves patients in need of in-home care with a variety of products including daily living aids, specialty mattresses for wound patients, and CPAP/BIPAP machines for patients who have sleep apnea.

Learn more about partnering with Maple Leaf Medical by calling 309.944.1190, emailing info@MapleLeafMedicalServices.com or visiting MapleLeafMedicalServices.com.

ABOUT MAPLE LEAF MEDICAL

Located in Geneseo, Illinois, Maple Leaf Medical serves patients and healthcare professionals throughout the Quad City area. It works with commercial insurance companies and Medicare to supply patients with a wide variety of in-home healing essentials.

VIDEO

Heather DeBrock of Maple Leaf Medical discusses the 8(a) award with Maness Veteran Medical:
https://youtu.be/I5t0FWQB3xs

CONTACT

Heather DeBrock, Owner & President
info@MapleLeafMedicalServices.com

Heather DeBrock
Maple Leaf Medical
+1 309-944-1190
email us here

