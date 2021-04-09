868 Estate Vineyards presents Nova Music fest benefitting Cancer Can Rock
868 Estate Vineyards presents NOVA Music Fest 2021 to benefit Cancer Can Rock
Cancer Can Rock, a Virginia-based non-profit national organization supporting musicians fighting cancer, through partnership with 868 Estate Vineyards will present the NOVA Music Fest, an afternoon of music from top quality regional musicians on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the beautiful 868 Estate Vineyards in Hillsboro, VA (Rain Date: June 20). The vineyard opens at 11 am. The music starts at noon and ends at 5:00 pm.
Cancer Can Rock was founded by music producer Jim Ebert, himself a cancer survivor, as a way to ensure that musicians facing this difficult disease would have an opportunity to have their voices heard, through the release of a professionally produced song and music video. This experience has provided a great, even if temporary, respite from the battle against the disease, while also resulting in something that will last forever for the artists and their families.
Currently scheduled to perform:
o Jason Masi (https://www.jasonmasi.com/)
o Jack Bond & Dusty Rose
o The Honey Larks (Carly Harvey, Jenny Langer, Holly Montgomery) (https://www.thehoneylarks.com/)
o Justin Trawick (https://justintrawick.com/)
o Cory Campbell (https://corycampbell.squarespace.com/)
o Lauren Calve (https://laurencalve.com/)
o Brennan Loveless (http://www.brennanloveless.net/)
o Michael Sheppard (https://www.michael-sheppard.com/)
o Juliana MacDowell with Mike Ault & Sonny Petrosky (http://julianamacdowell.com/)
o Calgary (Cal Everett, Gary Smallwood & Todd Wright)
Three of the acts contain Cancer Can Rock Featured artists – Jenny Langer of the Honey Larks, Jack Bond, and Brennan Loveless. To find out more about their experience with Cancer Can Rock, visit https://cancercanrock.org/featured-artists/.
All ticket revenues will go toward continuing the work of Cancer Can Rock, thanks to the generosity of the host, 868 Estate Vineyards. 868, situated on 120 gorgeous acres at 14001 Harpers Ferry Road in Hillsboro, VA, has the usual winery fare along with lunch items, including pulled pork BBQ, grilled cheeseburgers, fish tacos and more. A food truck will be on the grounds as well.
Enjoy your day at one of the many picnic tables on site, or bring your own concert chairs and/or blankets. Pop up canopies are welcome.
868 Estate’s wines will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle, but no outside alcohol can be brought to the vineyard. You can bring your own picnic food and non-alcoholic beverages. Outside food is allowed everywhere except in the Tasting Room or Pavilion. Family friendly. Kids under 12 free. Well behaved dogs on leashes are welcome in the outside areas only.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.





