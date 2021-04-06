GetDismissed Announces Launch of New Website
GetDismissed has a new website that features a more streamlined, modern design to further meet the needs of California drivers.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetDismissed, California’s traffic ticket experts, is proud to announce the launch of a completely redesigned website at https://getdismissed.com/ that offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality. The easy-to-navigate design and cleaner interface, website users can learn about GetDismissed, including their traffic ticket dismissal service. GetDismissed has helped tens of thousands of California drivers dismiss their moving violations using the trial by written declaration process.
Created with the user experience in mind, the site highlights all of the tools and resources available at the click of a button. Resources include high-quality articles on moving violation costs, California driving laws and best traffic ticket tips.
Steven F. Miller, President and CEO of GetDismissed.com says,”This new website represents a significant step in GetDismissed’s commitment to helping California drivers fight their unfair traffic tickets. The site will allow us to better serve California drivers who may not yet be familiar with a trial by written declaration method and how it works.”
Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and fill out a form to get started fighting their traffic tickets at https://getdismissed.com/.
What is Trial by Written Declaration?
According to California Court Law – Section 40902, an individual can challenge their traffic ticket through writing instead of going to court. Trial by written declaration is accessible in situations that involve moving violations such as speeding, stop signs, carpool lanes, red lights and others. If a driver receives a ticket for a moving violation, a trial by declaration can come in handy provided the case does not involve a misdemeanor such as alcohol or a drug that requires an in-person trial.
GetDismissed Services
GetDismissed service helps drivers build the right written defense for their case. To get a written defense, all drivers have to do is photograph their license and ticket, tell us about the circumstance, print the documents and send documents to court. So, whenever a driver finds themselves in such a situation, they don’t need to get stressed and just simply go to http://www.getdismissed.com or download the app GetDismissed for free.
About GetDismissed.com
GetDismissed is a web-based legal document assistant that has helped thousands of California drivers quickly and inexpensively prepare the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss their traffic tickets through the Trial by Written Declaration process. The recipient of a 2016/2017 “Best of Los Angeles Award,” GetDismissed is a web-based application and is also available for all Apple and Android based phones in the App and Play stores respectively. The site and app work for most California traffic tickets, including speeding, red light, sign infractions, cell phone use, among others.
