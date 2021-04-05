Consolidator Roll Call: VIS Released The Ultimate List Of Veterinary Groups in North America

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Major players: private equity backed consolidators, wealthy family enterprises, veterinarian-led JVs and veterinary groups buying pet-store-based clinics

This market analysis will be especially useful for practice owners who consider selling and want to understand how the deal can be structured and how their legacy will be preserved”
— Dr. Ivan Zak, CEO of VIS
SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consolidator Operating Platform VIS presents a comprehensive guide to the corporate world of animal healthcare services in North America. The analysis features active veterinary groups owning the largest share of the market and provides a breakdown by:
- Source of financing
- The number of hospitals owned
- Geographical area of operations
- Practice acquisition eligibility criteria
- Type of partnership agreement with practice owners (100 percent or majority/minority sale, investment opportunities for the seller, etc.)
- Business support offered (back-office, management, marketing, pharmaceuticals, etc.) post-acquisition.

Access the list for free: https://links.vetintegrations.com/vetgroups.

“This market analysis will be especially useful for practice owners who consider selling and want to understand how the deal can be structured and how their legacy will be preserved,” Dr. Ivan Zak, CEO of VIS, said.

About VIS
VIS is building the first consolidator operating platform in veterinary and other domains. Leveraging deep executive domain knowledge, VIS crafted a playbook for sustainable acquisition, integration and management of practices with a special focus on burnout prevention. VIS solution is a complex combination of proprietary methodologies, operating framework, and data-driven technology designed to accelerate enterprise value creation. For more information, please visit https://vetintegrations.com/consolidator-operating-framework/.

If you have any questions, please contact Galyna Danylenko, PR Lead at VIS: galyna.d@vetintegrations.com.

Galyna Danylenko
VIS
email us here
What is Veterinary Integration Solutions?

