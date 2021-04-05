Authenticiti and Capgemini Collaborate with AIA to Achieve DD250 Process Efficiency with Blockchain

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authenticiti and Capgemini are working with the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) to provide a digital solution which enables the DD250 process between the government and prime contractors to be more agile and efficient using blockchain.

Department of Defense (DD) Form 250 is the Material Inspection and Receiving Report (MIRR) that contractors to the federal government must complete in order to finalize the delivery of a shipment to receive invoice approval and payment. The process requires contractors to provide the government with a complete audit trail of configuration, testing and quality assurance certification for all parts either fabricated or sub-contracted to a supplier.

Previously, the DD250 process was a highly manual workflow and the error prone nature of this process slowed down the government’s ability to manage product inventory and in turn, extended ‘Days Sales Outstanding’ (DSO) for prime contractors.

AIA’s Technical Operations & Standards Distributed Ledger Technologies Consortium (ADDC) working group has focused on addressing the challenges and costs of DD250 processing and other use cases via the use of DLT. AIA and AIA members Authenticiti and Capgemini led the development of a DLT capability demonstrator solution, which enables the government and suppliers to access the end-to-end audit trail of all parts, their origin, the quality assurance credentials with immutable automated integrated processes. The key benefit of a DLT based immutable, distributed, encrypted solution is that all parties can trust the validity of the data in order to expedite the DD250 process.

“We are very excited to announce this collaboration with AIA and Capgemini,” said Andrew Yang, CEO of Authenticiti. “The DD250 process is traditionally labor-intensive, leading to errors and an excess of time spent checking the data. We are pleased to provide a solution that dramatically reduces the time spent manually searching and compiling data. This solution can be accessed via GovCloud or deployed rapidly on-premise and connect to the right network. Now all parties can have complete assurance their data is validated and only accessible to the right stakeholders in the way they have consented to share it.”

“Capgemini is proud of its long history in the aerospace industry and is thrilled to be a part of this effort with AIA and Authenticiti,” said Eileen Sweeney, Head of Manufacturing, Automotive and Life Sciences at Capgemini in North America. “Blockchain solutions can change the game for challenging processes like DD250. We look forward to helping companies in the industry improve their operations.”

“Distributed ledger technology can transform the way the aerospace and defense industry does business, helping us reduce administrative costs and time between contract and delivery of our products,” said Rusty Rentsch, Vice President of Technical Operations and Standards at AIA. “We look forward to our exciting work with Authenticiti and Capgemini to develop digital solutions that will advance our industry.”

Authenticiti, Capgemini and AIA are now offering demonstrations for interested contractors and government agencies.

About Authenticiti:

Authenticiti is a supply chain overlay platform for manufacturers, powered by blockchain. With Authenticiti you can gain real-time visibility, trusted insights, and streamline the supply chain processes, to automate manual tasks, reduce lead-time, eliminate SLA disputes, and ultimately save millions in operating costs – all in an easy and codeless manner.



About AIA:

For over 100 years, the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) has served as an advocate, resource, and convener to shape policy, shed light on the industry’s impact, and lay the groundwork for its future. CEO-level officers from across our more than 300 member companies guide these efforts, strengthening the industry’s ability to effectively support America’s national security, economy, and workers. Together, we advocate for effective federal investments, accelerated deployment of innovative technologies, policies that enhance our global competitiveness, and recruitment and retention efforts that support a capable and diverse 21st century workforce.