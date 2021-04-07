Journey Across the Hemispheres at Park Hyatt Maldives
EINPresswire.com/ -- A secluded and remote island showcasing the best of tropical wonders and the glory of Mother Nature, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a purely untouched destination. The barefoot luxury resort, located away from the teeming atolls of the north, is a true paradise. Guests are able to relish in complete serenity while also partaking in a series of bespoke experiences unique to Maldives and the resort’s desirable location.
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is one of the best luxury resorts in Maldives and has the unique position of being one of the closest resorts to the Equator at only 0°30’25.33N. Our once in a lifetime Equator Experience gives guests the opportunity to journey across the hemispheres.
The Equator Experience starts with an adventurous boat cruise and journey to 0°00’00.00N. Enjoy a refreshing coconut drink fresh from the shell and dine on tasty canapés such as fresh tuna sashimi, smoked salmon, sushi and avocado and egg wraps. Head to the Equator and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the turquoise waters, the warm sunshine and the sheer tropical landscape. Upon reaching the coordinates 0°00’00.00N, the boat captain highlights the GPS reading on the radar showing that they have reached the Equator. There is nothing left to do but jump into the inviting water of the Indian Ocean and swim across the hemispheres.
Truly spellbinding, the Equator Experience is a once in a lifetime opportunity to cross the Equator at a leisurely pace while admiring the beauty of Maldives. For guests or couples looking for a romantic adventure, this unique experience ticks all of the boxes.
In order to enhance this glorious experience, guests can visit an uninhabited island for a picnic, watch for wild and friendly spinner or bottlenose dolphins playing in the water, or catch a fresh fish to be cooked for dinner upon your arrival.
Make the most of your stay at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa and luxuriate in paradise with the All-Inclusive Package. Choose a villa situated on the beach or elevated above water, and enjoy the perks of this all-inclusive getaway at one of the truly romantic Maldives resorts.
The All-Inclusive Package is available for booking and stays from now until 31 December 2021. Terms and Conditions apply. Check availability for the All-Inclusive Package at https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/maldives/park-hyatt-maldives-hadahaa/mldph/offers
To explore more about Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa experiences, visit the new independent website at www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com and learn about other memorable, adventurous activities such as Traditional Maldivian Fishing, Cast Away Survival Experience, and Hadahaa Sea Kayaking.
About Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
At the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, the resort is a barefoot luxury hideaway and one of the best luxury hotels in Maldives. Hadahaa is secluded, away from teeming atolls of the North, with pristine waters and 360° house reef where snorkeling and scuba diving in Maldives are steps from each villa. Seamlessly integrating local culture and environment, all 50 villas are minimalist in style, designed and built with guests’ privacy and comfort in mind. From contemporary settings to casual ambiences, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are offered for dining options. Our Maldives spa embraces local holistic wellness with treatments based on Hoonu - Cooling, Fini - Heating and Hiki – Hydrating. For more information, please visit parkhyattmaldives.com. Get connected with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hydera-bad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Syd-ney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.
