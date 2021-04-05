Taiwan practice crash: Truck driver expresses ‘deep regret’ after lethal accident north of Hualien

Authorities are investigating a crane truck that slid down an incline and fell into the path of a passenger train carrying 498 people. In total, 50 people died in Friday’s crash and 202 people were injured, according to Taiwan’s Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC).

“I am deeply remorseful and want to express my most sincere apologies,” the driver of the truck, Lee Yi-hsiang, said Sunday. “I will cooperate with the investigation by police and prosecutors to take appropriate responsibility.”

Lee was granted bail on Saturday, but Hualien District Court later revoked his bail, citing the possibility that he could try to flee, collude with others, or destroy evidence, Taiwan’s government-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

According to the CNA report, investigators are looking into whether the crane truck’s brake was not properly engaged — either as a result of mechanical failure or human negligence.

CEOC revised its death toll down on Monday from 51 to 50.

