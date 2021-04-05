AI picture restoration shines a lightweight on life in previous Eire

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Thousands of historical images from across Ireland are being brought to life in color for the first time, thanks to a new AI-led photo project.

Combining digital technology with painstaking historical research, professors John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley at the National University of Ireland, Galway, have been able to turn photos, originally shot in black in white, into rich color images.

The collection spans centuries and regions of Ireland, as well as the country’s diaspora. It includes portraits of key figures like Oscar Wilde and poet W.B. Yeats, as well as defining moments in history, like the Titanic setting sail from the Belfast shipyard where it was constructed.

A town fair in Ballybricken, County Waterford, in 1910. Credit: Courtesy of Merrion Press

Yet, some of the most compelling photos depict everyday scenes — people herding pigs, spinning wool or packed onto the back of horse-drawn carts. And while poverty is evident in pictures of…