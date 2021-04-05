Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 90 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,497 in the last 365 days.

Pope Francis leads scaled-down Easter Sunday mass

Francis led the service in St. Peter’s Basilica, in a scaled-back event due to Covid-19 precautions.

He also called for vaccines to be shared with the world’s poorest countries.

“The pandemic is still spreading, while the social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for the poor. Nonetheless — and this is scandalous — armed conflicts have not ended and military arsenals are being strengthened,” the Pope said.

“May the efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully continue, in respect for human rights and the sacredness of life, through fraternal and constructive dialogue in a spirit of reconciliation and true solidarity,” he added.

“May the power of the risen Lord sustain the peoples of Africa who see their future compromised by internal violence and international terrorism, especially in the Sahel and Nigeria, as well as in Tigray and the Cabo Delgado region.”

He also addressed younger followers, “especially to the young people of Myanmar committed to supporting democracy and…

The post Pope Francis leads scaled-down Easter Sunday mass appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Pope Francis leads scaled-down Easter Sunday mass

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.