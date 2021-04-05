Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Historical mummies are paraded via the streets of Cairo

(CNN) — Ancient mummies of Egypt’s royal pharaohs emerged from their resting places Saturday and were paraded through the streets of Cairo to a new home.

What sounds like the plot of a movie was part of a lavish celebration of Egypt’s history and a project to relocate some of its greatest treasures to a new high tech facility.

The mummies of Ramses the Great and 21 others were part of “The Pharaoh’s Golden Parade,” a highly anticipated event organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The parade route took place between the Egyptian Museum, their old location near Tahrir Square, to their new home, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Egypt’s first Islamic capital, al-Fustat.

“This majestic scene is new evidence of the greatness of [the Egyptian] people, the guardian of this unique civilisation that roots back into the depth of history,” Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said on Twitter.

“I invite all Egyptians and the whole world to follow…

