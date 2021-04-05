MaxVal Appoints Stuart Recher to Lead its Services Division
MaxVal Group, Inc. today announced the appointment of Stuart Recher as President of the Services Division at MaxVal.LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. today announced the appointment of Stuart Recher as President of the Services Division at MaxVal. Widely regarded as an IP industry leader with over 25 years of experience, Stuart comes to Maxval from Clarivate, where he was Vice President of Intellectual Property Services. In his previous role, he led the significant growth of the organization’s services business for both law firms and corporations around the globe. Stuart has also previously held senior positions at CPA Global, Thomson Reuters, and Nstein Technologies (now a division of Open Text).
Stuart’s appointment is a strategic addition to MaxVal’s leadership team during a period of explosive growth in the US and European markets. At MaxVal, Stuart will be responsible for Renewals, Search & Analytics, and Paralegal & Docketing Services.
MaxVal continues to integrate service expertise with powerful software technology to manage the entire IP lifecycle. Stuart’s appointment will build upon the service and software development and delivery, so that customers can enhance the value of their IP, in more flexible and efficient ways. This move will also build upon MaxVal’s existing advantage of delivering world-class customer service to its clients by leveraging its advanced product development and technology capabilities.
“We are glad that we were able to attract someone with the experience and talent that Stuart brings. This will allow us to deliver IP service leadership for our customers, complementing our leading product offerings. Stuart will play a huge role in our next phase of growth,” said D. Bommi Bommannan, Founder and CEO of MaxVal.
"I’ve been watching MaxVal quietly disrupt the IP market for a while. Some of the world’s most innovative organizations are leveraging MaxVal’s leading IP solutions, and I’m excited to join at this inflection point to be a part of its bright future," said Stuart Recher, President, Services, MaxVal.
MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its cutting-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit https://maxval.com or email bd@maxval.com for more information.
