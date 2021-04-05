Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 75 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,410 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Passing of Newark Police Chief Steven Baum

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today regarding the unexpected passing of Newark Chief of Police Steven A. Baum:

“Chief Steven Baum was a lifelong public servant dedicated to serving the Newark community. My condolences are with his family – and his extended family of fellow officers who are grieving the loss of their colleague.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Passing of Newark Police Chief Steven Baum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.