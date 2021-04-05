Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Passing of Newark Police Chief Steven Baum

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today regarding the unexpected passing of Newark Chief of Police Steven A. Baum:
“Chief Steven Baum was a lifelong public servant dedicated to serving the Newark community. My condolences are with his family – and his extended family of fellow officers who are grieving the loss of their colleague.”
