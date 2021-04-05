DOR Publishes New Property Tax Resource

In an effort to help South Dakotans throughout the state understand their property taxes, the Department of Revenue recently published a new Property Tax 101 Tax Fact. In addition, we have provided other property tax resources that may be of assistance to you.

Property Tax 101

The purpose of this Tax Fact is to provide an overview of the overall process that goes into property taxes; emphasizing the breakdown of land assessments, appeal processes, and how local governments calculate the taxes on your property. To access the Tax Fact, please click here.

Agricultural Land Productivity Formula

The purpose of this Tax Fact is to provide a general overview of how agricultural land is assessed in South Dakota based on the productivity valuation system.

The goal of the productivity valuation system is to ensure all agricultural land in South Dakota is valued fairly and equitably in each county based on what the agricultural land is able to produce. To access the Tax Fact, please click here.

Property Tax Discretionary Formula

The property tax discretionary formula is a tax incentive tool to help promote economic development in South Dakota. The new publication provides an overview of formula options, as well as how structure types affect them.

The new Tax Fact also provides information on changes in law that took effect this summer. To access the Tax Fact, please click here.

Appeals Process Guide

The Appeals Process Guide helps individuals understand the assessment appeal procedure. This guide provides a general timeline, as well as a property owner's right and duties. This guide also explains the role of boards of equalization, office of hear examiners and circuit courts in the appeals process. To access the Guide, please click here.