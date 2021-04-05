ACCLAIMED FEMALE FILMMAKER HELMS OPENING NIGHT WITH FINAL FESTIVAL SCREENING OF "NAMES ON THE WALL"

"Names on The Wall" tells the story of two soldiers, portrayed by Brendan Healy and Doan Nguyen, fighting on opposite sides of the Viet Nam War. They find themselves faced with a choice somewhere between where humanity ends and war begins.

Melissa Tracy trained Names on The Wall stars Brendan Healy and Doan Nguyen in the fight styles authentic to the US soldiers and Viet Congs of the time.