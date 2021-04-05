Cowgirl Shaman Terri Jay to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MINDEN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are totally unaware that our loved ones are around us all the time. They are always trying to get through, but we are oblivious to the signs.

So many people can benefit from information about how to deal with life's challenges that is given to someone else through intuition. Intuition is not a gift––it is an ability–and it is teachable.

Terri Jay is the Cowgirl Shaman, an intuitive life coach and energy healer who help her clients answer life’s big questions for over 30 years.

With just a few pieces of information, Terri can instantly make connections with animals, deceased loved ones but most importantly, she helps her clients connect with themselves.

“I’m just channeling the information,” says Terri. “The important thing is to listen. It doesn't matter where it's coming from. If it's positive and helpful, just listen.”

While all animals are telepathic, Terri enjoys a special relationship with horses. Terri says the information she is able to discern through horses can be life-changing, but it can also be a burden.

“People need to understand that when you open yourself to receive any of this information, you receive all of the information,” says Terri. “Many people wish to communicate with their dog, or their horse, or their loved ones who have passed, but when you open yourself to one, you get them all. You can't break it down into just the parts that you want. It can be wonderful and scary at the same time.”

When not offering readings, Terri is hard at work pitching her TV show Cowgirl Shaman.

“Cowgirl Shaman will show people receiving readings and their incredibly life-changing positive results,” says Terri. “It will give people a better understanding of the value of this information, and how it comes through.”

