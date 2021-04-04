Love Blooms Bigger on Easter

TheLovingGarden.com gates open for submissions to help those in need

CHRISTIANSTED, VI, USA, April 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheLovingGarden.com - a 501c3

Contact: Lori Freed

love@thelovinggarden.com / 310-621-6967

The seed of a Love Legacy idea planted 10 years ago to help others, all in the name of love, http://www.thelovinggarden.com/ came into bloom on Valentine’s Day 2021.

The Garden was finally created after the Founder’s mother passed away from Covid in May 2020. She focused on Love to get her through her grief and the mission is to share the power and strength of love with others, especially at a time when we are all navigating this collective pain of the last year.

This Easter, April 4, 2021 THE LOVING GARDEN blooms even bigger with the opening for submissions to request help in the name of love – the requesters are known as Flowers of Love Recipients.

THE LOVING GARDEN honors the grief of anyone who plants a flower seed of love in the virtual garden in the honor of a loved one, even self-love, one love, any kind of unconditional love.

The flowers of love seeds will go on to bloom love to the Flowers of Love Recipients in need of love, covid relief support, counseling, aid, shelter, funeral expenses, childcare and so much more.

“It is time to sow love and reap love as a collective.” says [Lori Freed], Founder, The Loving Garden Inc. “It’s time, more than ever to begin our collective healing journey and rise up while lending a hand and heart to another who needs help getting up, hence Flowers of Love Recipients who can now come to the Garden to request support. The more flowers of love seeds planted (ie: donations) in the Garden, the more we can help and heal hearts faster.”

Ms. Freed says it is the Full Circle of Love. “Healing the grief begins with honoring and accepting why it exists. Because love existed. And still does. Always will. It does not leave when we endure a loss. The Loving Garden exists to honor both the grief and the love and to bloom LOVE on and to make sure all know they do not have to grief alone. The ME turns into a WE for healing and for love to be gained, not lost.”

Please visit http://www.thelovinggarden.com/ and honor those you love while helping others in need of love and assistance. Including yourself.

Bloom Love On... ###