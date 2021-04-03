Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update: Royalton Barracks / Missing-Runaway Juvenile

On April 3rd, 2021 at approximately 1159 hours, Connor Allen was located safe in Randolph.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201014

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 4/2/21  /  1500 hours                                                                                                                                                         

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 4/2/21 at approximately 1700 hours Connor Allen, age 16, was reported to the State Police as a missing/runaway juvenile. Allen reportedly walked away from his residence in Bethel, VT at approximately 1500 hours and has not been located. Allen was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt. A recent picture of Allen is included in this news release. Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police Royalton Barracks.

 

COURT ACTION: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA         

COURT: NA

LODGED - LOCATION: NA 

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

