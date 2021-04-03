Nigeria aircraft: Conflicting stories emerge over video of downed jet

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) strongly questioned the authenticity of the Boko Haram clip which purports to show fighters shooting at the military plane, eventually causing it to fall to the ground.

The NAF suggested that the crash was due to an air accident.

The video was published by the SITE Intelligence Group and is circulating across Nigerian media.

“It is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down” when it was “obviously an air accident,” the NAF said in a statement posted on Facebook Friday.

The NAF rejected the seven-and-a-half-minute edited clip, calling it “false propaganda” and urging Nigerians “to ignore the contents of the videos making the rounds until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed are completed.” The NAF reported the plane missing on Wednesday, with two pilots on board. A spokesperson told CNN Thursday afternoon the fighter jet had been deployed near Borno State in…

