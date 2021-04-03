Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Scott Names Inaugural Members of New Agriculture Commission

April 2, 2021 | Montpelier, VT - Governor Phil Scott has named 12 members to the Governor’s Commission on the Future of Vermont Agriculture. The Commission will study and strategize how best to grow agriculture in the Green Mountain State.  The newly appointed Commissioners are:

The Commission’s charge will focus on ensuring the viability and adaptability of Vermont’s agriculture and food system, by delivering recommendations to the Governor for more cross-sector collaboration, increasing production and promotion, reducing barriers to entry and increasing diversity within the sector, and continued progress on environmental issues. 

“Agriculture and our food systems are critical to Vermont and our future,” said Governor Scott. “I want to thank all the commission members for their wiliness to serve and their commitment to improving the agricultural landscape from the farm to the table.”

The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (AAFM) and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) will lead the commission, co-chaired by AAFM Secretary Anson Tebbetts and ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. Commissioners represent several sectors including maple, dairy and experts in Vermont’s food systems, as well as those with expertise in environmental and land use issues.

The Commission will deliver a report to the Governor in November 2021.

View the Executive Order at: https://governor.vermont.gov/content/executive-order-no-03-21

For Commissioner bios and other information on the Commission, please visit: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/administration/governors-commission-future-vermont-agriculture

