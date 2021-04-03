When Maine’s seals are in bother, she will get the decision
She developed a passion for the marine wildlife living along the coast and knew from an early age that she wanted to dedicate her life to protecting them.
“I just remember being so amazed (by them) and wondering what’s happening in their life,” Doughty said.
She also became aware that their livelihood was jeopardized by pollution, habitat destruction and other human-related activity.
“I knew that I wanted to do something to help these animals,” Doughty said.
She became a marine biologist and worked for several years with organizations that provided emergency response and rehabilitation for sick and injured marine mammals. But as nonprofits and state agencies lost funding or closed their doors, Doughty decided to step in and fill the gap.
Since 2011, her nonprofit, Marine Mammals of Maine, has provided response efforts, assistance and medical care for more than 3,000 marine animals.
When Covid-19 struck, Doughty said they couldn’t afford to slow down — the animals still needed their…